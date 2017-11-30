Jammu and Kashmir talks: Dineshwar Sharma meets pellet victims and students

Dineshwar Sharma arrives in Srinagar. (Express File Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Dineshwar Sharma arrives in Srinagar. (Express File Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

On his second visit to the Valley, interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma managed to cut some ice as he met some youths who were involved in stone-pelting incidents and suffered pellet injuries, but could not meet separatist leaders or organisations considered close to them.

He had met people and delegations endorsed by the state government or mainstream politicians during his last visit.

During the second visit, the former IB chief met more than 60 delegations in Srinagar, south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Anantnag districts. He travelled to volatile Pulwama on Sunday where he met pellet victims and those involved in stone-pelting. Contrary to his previous visit when he could only hear the version of mainstream politicians or groups close to them, Sharma this time came to know about the situation on ground zero.

In Pulwama, some youths who came to meet Sharma told him that they could only talk freely once all officials leave the room. He also met a few delegations of college students and tried to know their problems.

“In our last meeting with Dineshwar Shama, we conveyed to him that he should try to establish contact with people facing problems, especially angry youth. We even told him that there is little difference between his thinking and the thinking of mainstream leadership or groups which are close to them, but the important factor is to establish contact with aggrieved youth,’’ a senior PDP leader said.

Another leader close to CM Mehbooba Mufti said that Sharma is doing his work silently. “He is doing it away from the media gaze slowly and silently. It’s a process responded to quickly by both state and centre governments. I think it is going to work as they are preparing ground for slow interventions,’’ he said.

Sharma told some delegations that he is open to meeting the separatist leadership, especially Hurriyat Conference. He will visit the Valley again in the next two weeks.

