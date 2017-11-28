J&K talks: Dineshwar Sharma meets 27 delegations in Srinagar

Dineshwar Sharma arrives in Srinagar. (Express File Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Dineshwar Sharma arrives in Srinagar. (Express File Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

A day after his visit to Pulwama, the Centre’s special representative to Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, met 27 delegations at the Hari Niwas guest house in Srinagar.

Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Imran Raza Ansari, called on Sharma to discuss his efforts to reach out to the people of Kashmir. “He is trying to assess the situation here. He is taking feedback, understanding the psyche and mentality here,” Ansari said.

BJP MLC Surinder Ambardar also called on Sharma and urged him to create an environment where “youth are comfortable expressing themselves”. Ambardar said Sharma is focussed on addressing the “perception of the younger generation” and wants to see them engaged and empowered.

“I told him that the way the youth of Kashmir has been painted black, that is not true. This can be addressed of there is seriousness in the efforts to reach out to them. To my knowledge, I affirm that they are pragmatic and responsible,” Ambardar said. He said that in his view, Kashmiri youths are equally keen to address the political narrative but there has to be a mechanism to address this.

