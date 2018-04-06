Jammu and Kashmir: Student alleges harassment by professor, govt starts probe

The complainant has also alleged that the matter was brought to the notice of authorities on the campus, but no action was taken. (Representational) The complainant has also alleged that the matter was brought to the notice of authorities on the campus, but no action was taken. (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated an inquiry into a complaint of sexual harassment by a female student against a senior professor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri.

Sources said that prima facie a case was made out against the professor in view of the complainant submitting a compact disc to the district administration containing telephonic conversation and other statements involving the accused. The complainant has also alleged that the matter was brought to the notice of authorities on the campus, but no action was taken.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary confirmed receipt of the complaint. He said the matter may be handed over to police as university authorities were not cooperating in the inquiry initiated by him. Choudhary, also the District Magistrate, happens to be the District Officer under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

In a letter to Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Musarrat, Choudhary sought the appearance of the accused along with BGSBU Registrar Iqbal Parwez, Proctor Mohammad Asghar and the warden of the girls’ hostel before him on Thursday. However, none of the officials appeared. The university wrote to Choudhary that it has its internal mechanism to inquire into such complaints, and sought the handing over of evidence for the inquiry.

Registrar Parwez described the complaint as “mud-slinging’’ by people with vested interests. “An anonymous letter was received by the vice-chancellor. We referred the matter to our internal committee. We even enquired from the chief warden of the girls’ hostel and chairperson of the womens’ cell on the campus about any such complaint from a female student, but they denied any knowledge. As such, our inquiry could not proceed,’’ he told The Indian Express.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App