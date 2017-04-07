Srinagar put on flood alert

A swollen Jhelum after heavy rain in Kashmir on Thursday. Shuaib Masoodi A swollen Jhelum after heavy rain in Kashmir on Thursday. Shuaib Masoodi

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sounded a flood alert in Srinagar following incessant rain across the state for the past three days and untimely snowfall last night. Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control, Mohammad Hanief Lone said that rising water levels in the Jhelum had prompted the “flood alert”.

“We have asked people to remain vigilant as our gauge station at Ram-Munshi Bagh in Srinagar shows a recording at 18 feet, while at Sangam gauge station water level of Jhelum is 20 feet. The water level is continuously increasing at Sangam, which takes three to four hours to reach Srinagar,” he said. In Srinagar, several low-lying areas were inundated. The administration has deployed fire brigades and pumps at certain places.

Kashmir University deferred all examinations till Monday while the administration announced closure of schools in the Valley till Monday. Rail services and flights were also suspended. Three persons were injured when a tree fell on a car in Sopore, said officials. A landslide was reported in Lagma area of Kupwara.

In Jammu region, a woman was killed and thousands of people were stranded as rain and hailstorm threw life out of gear. Identifying the deceased as Khatoon Begum, 27, sources said she was at her home at Budhal in Rajouri when lightning struck. In adjoining Poonch district, nearly 15 people were marooned in three houses after the water level in Pultasya river rose. After efforts by police and Army personnel to rescue them failed, the district administration requisitioned a helicopter. But the helicopter could not reach Poonch from Jammu due to adverse weather conditions.

Thousands of passengers were stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway as landslides occurred at various points between Ramban and Banihal. The road between Batote-Doda-Kishtwar too was blocked.The local met department predicted improvement in weather from Friday afternoon. “The intermittent rain will continue, but intensity will not be of past days,” said a met official.

