Jammu and Kashmir: SHRC directs free treatment to 17-year-old pellet victim

Inspector General of Police, Muneer Khan has directed Senior Superintendent of police, Srinagar to conduct a probe into the incident and to find out the fact how the accident took place. (Representational Image) Inspector General of Police, Muneer Khan has directed Senior Superintendent of police, Srinagar to conduct a probe into the incident and to find out the fact how the accident took place. (Representational Image)

DAYS after the 17-year-old Zahid Ahmad was hit by pellets, the State Human Right Commission on Monday directed the medical superintendent of SMHS hospital to provide free treatment to the victim. Last week, a class 11th student Zahid Ahmad on his way back to home after finishing exams was shot at close quarters by security forces with the shot gun. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and had to undergo surgery. The pellet injury shuttered his kidney and gallbladder.

Taking cognizance of the incident, State Human Right Commission directed the medical superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital to provide medicine as well as treatment to the pellet victim free of cost. Medical Superintendent, Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, Dr. Saleem Tak said that Zahid’s gallbladder and right kidney had been removed. He is stable now but he is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He added, “We provide free treatment to the patients and in any case we need anything, we order that. And, we are providing free treatment to Zahid Ahmad”.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police had ordered an inquiry to check the fact regarding the incident that took place on 24th November. Inspector General of Police, Muneer Khan has directed Senior Superintendent of police, Srinagar to conduct a probe into the incident and to find out the fact how the accident took place.

At least 2,524 people were injured by pellets, many in the eyes, in eight of the 10 districts in the Kashmir valley during the crackdown on protests that followed the killing of militant Burhan Wani on July 8 last year, according to data compiled from official records by the J&K government for the State Human Rights Commission.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App