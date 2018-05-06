J-K: Two security personnel injured in Shopian, encounter underway

Follow Us:
Sunday, May 06, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 6, 2018 8:22:55 am
The encounter is Shopian is underway. (Representational/Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) The encounter is Shopian is underway. (Representational/Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, PTI reported. According to ANI, two security personnel have been injured in the firing which is underway.

Police said the encounter broke out when security forces launched a search operation following inputs about the possible presence of militants at Badigam village in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district.

“The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, which was retaliated,” the official said. He added, “The gunfight is still on. More details are awaited.”

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

