Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News
  • Several injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara

Several injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara

Earlier in April, a grenade attack in Kulgam had left two policemen and one civilian injured.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 23, 2018 12:47:43 pm
Several injured in grenade attack in South Kashmir's Bijbehara In an another incident, at least four civilians were killed and nine others injured in heavy shelling and firing by Pakistani Rangers on civilians areas along International Border in Kathua. (AP photo)

Several civilians were injured in a grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara district on Wednesday. The area has been cordoned off.

Earlier in April, a grenade attack in Kulgam had left two policemen and one civilian injured.

Meanwhile, at least four civilians were killed and nine others injured in heavy shelling and firing by Pakistani Rangers on civilians areas along International Border in Kathua, Jammu and Samba sectors, PTI quoted police as saying.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now