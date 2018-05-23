Several injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara

In an another incident, at least four civilians were killed and nine others injured in heavy shelling and firing by Pakistani Rangers on civilians areas along International Border in Kathua. (AP photo) In an another incident, at least four civilians were killed and nine others injured in heavy shelling and firing by Pakistani Rangers on civilians areas along International Border in Kathua. (AP photo)

Several civilians were injured in a grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara district on Wednesday. The area has been cordoned off.

Earlier in April, a grenade attack in Kulgam had left two policemen and one civilian injured.

Meanwhile, at least four civilians were killed and nine others injured in heavy shelling and firing by Pakistani Rangers on civilians areas along International Border in Kathua, Jammu and Samba sectors, PTI quoted police as saying.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd