Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces trap two Lashkar terrorist during encounter in Pulwama

Security forces are believed to have trapped two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists during an encounter in New Colony Kakapora of Pulwama in Jammu and Kahsmir, ANI reported. The Special Operation Group (SOG) and 183 CRPF battalion along with 50 Rashtriya Rifles are involved in the encounter with terrorists that started in evening.

This happened hours after two militants were neutralised by security forces in Sopore area.

