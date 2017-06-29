Jammu and Kashmir: Ram Nath Kovind meets Mehbooba Mufti, PDP offers full support

NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind (Source: PTI Photo) NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind (Source: PTI Photo)

As part of the ongoing campaign, the NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday to seek support of the legislators and parliamentarians of the ruling PDP-BJP coalition. The members of the coalition government have assured him of their full support. He was accompanied by Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu, Union MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav. Kovind went to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s residence at Gupkar, where he met her council of ministers and legislators. Parliament member Muzaffar Hussain Beig was also present.

Speaking at the meeting, several BJP and PDP leaders termed Kovind’s candidature for the post of president as an “empowerment of the disadvantaged sections” of the society. Terming his nomination as a shift from the traditional elite politics, they sought support from the legislators.

According to sources, the legislators from the ruling coalition have assured Kovind of their full support in the presidential elections.

J&K has a total of 89 legislators and 10 parliamentarians. Of the 89 legislators, the coalition partners have 58 legislators. Of the 10 parliamentarians — six are members of Lok Sabha and four are of Rajya Sabha — the ruling coalition enjoys support of seven members, while the opposition has two members. The Anantnag parliamentary seat is vacant as government had to postpone the elections after a low turnout and violence during the elections for the Srinagar parliamentary constituency.

