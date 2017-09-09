Anantnag: One cop killed as militants attack police near Rajnath Singh’s scheduled meeting venue

Anantnag: Militants attacked a police party some 500 yards away from Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s scheduled meeting venue. (Source: ANI) Anantnag: Militants attacked a police party some 500 yards away from Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s scheduled meeting venue. (Source: ANI)

One policeman was killed and two others were injured when militants attacked a police party at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, reported ANI. The incident reportedly took place at least 500 yards from the venue of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s meeting on Sunday. The Home Minister, who is on a four-day visit to the state, met Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar today. He will be meeting several delegations during his stay besides reviewing the overall security situation. He will also hold talks with Governor NN Vohra.

Earlier in the day, a 22-year-old civilian was injured in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, as per police. The Pakistani troops opened fire from heavy weapons and mortars from across the border in Debraj, Krishna Ghati and Ishapur in Mendhar sector starting at around 10.30 am, prompting retaliation by Indian troops guarding the border, a police official said. Also read: Ahead of meeting with all stakeholders, HM Rajnath Singh meets J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

The latest ceasefire violation coincides with Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s four-day visit to the state.

Security has been tightened in the city, especially in the area where the Union Minister is staying and meeting delegates. A senior police officer told The Indian Express that additional security has been deployed in the route leading to Nehru Guest House.

