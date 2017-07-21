Modi govt’s policies have burned down Jammu and Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi says Kashmir is an internal issue of India. (File) Congress VP Rahul Gandhi says Kashmir is an internal issue of India. (File)

Attacking the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over its failure in controlling the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said, “Mai kaafi samay se keh raha hoon ki Narendra Modi ji aur NDA ki policies ne Jammu Kashmir ko jala diya hai (I have been saying this for a long time that the policies of Narendra Modi and NDA has burned down Jammu & Kashmir).” The Congress vice-president went on to say that the Kashmir issue is an internal matter of India. “Ye humara internal matter, business hai aur iss mein kisi ka kuch lena dena nahi hai (Its our internal matter and no one has to do anything with it),” Rahul Gandhi was quoted by ANI as saying.

Stressing on the fact that the problems of Kashmir belonged only to India, Rahul Gandhi said, “Kashmir is India and India is Kashmir.” The Congress vice-president’s statement is in stark contrast to the remarks on Kashmir made by his former ally Farooq Abdullah.

Earlier in the day, former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah had emphasised that the problems between India and Pakistan can be solved only through dialogue. The National conference chief said, “You have to catch the bull by the horns, sometimes you have do it.” Hinting that foreign nations could be called in to take forward the dialogue process, Abdullah said, “Trump himself said I want to settle Kashmir problem, we didn’t ask them to. China too said they want to mediate in Kashmir.”

The Kashmir issue has emerged as major challenge for both the Centre and the state government as cases of stone pelting, cross-border terrorism, infiltration bids have increased in the region in the past few months. The state witnessed one of its biggest internal crisis with continuous protests from people, students and activists in the state ever since the encounter of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani last year.

