J-K: Top LeT commander among two militants killed in Pulwama encounter

A LeT militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama on Saturday (Representational Image) A LeT militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama on Saturday (Representational Image)

A top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander was among two militants killed in an early morning operation at Pulwama on Saturday. Lashkar’s district commander for Shopian, Waseem Shah, was killed along with an associate Nasir Ahmad Mir at Litter village of Pulwama in a gun fight.

“Both LeT terrorists killed in a clean operation. Well done JKP boys and other SF (security forces),” J-K’s Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid tweeted.

On Saturday early morning a joint team of police, army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the Litter village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama after inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

As the joint team was zeroing on the target house, the holed up militants opened fire, resulting in a gun fight that ended with killing of both the militants.

Shah, also known by his alias Usama, was Lashkar’s district commander and one of the top local Lashkar militants operating in South Kashmir. A resident of Shopian, he was on the army most wanted list of 12 militants. Shah had joined militant ranks in March 2017. His associate Nasir had joined militants only this year.

