Promotion for constable who foiled attack on CRPF’s Karan Nagar camp in Srinagar

The process to give out-of-turn promotion to Constable Raghunath Gaith, who foiled the suicide attack by militants on a CRPF camp in Karan Nagar, has been initiated, a senior officer said on Thursday.

On Monday, a gunfight broke out between security forces and militants after their attempt to strike the CRPF camp here was foiled. Mujahid Khan, a jawan of the paramilitary force from Bihar, was killed in the incident.

“We have started the process of out-of-turn promotion for Raghunath Gaith. He foiled the suicide attack on our Karan Nagar Battalion headquarters. The jawans who foiled the suicide attack at Sumbal (in Bandipora district) last year, will also be given out-of-turn promotions,” Director General, CRPF, R R Bhatnagar told reporters in Srinagar. Bhatnagar also congratulated CRPF personnel for a clean operation at Karan Nagar as there was no collateral damage.

“Our jawan, Mujahid Khan, gave the best example of bravery and sacrifice by laying down his life while fighting the terrorists at Karan Nagar. I salute his bravery and sacrifice. I also congratulated the jawans for their quick response to the ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attack and ensuring that the terrorists did not get away,” the DG CRPF said.

Bhatnagar said that he has also awarded the personnel who took part in successful operations against militants in the Valley in this and last year. He said that the successful run of security forces against militants would continue as all agencies — the CRPF, the police and the Army — were working in excellent coordination. “The operations (against militants) will continue,” he said.

Asked if the CRPF will share its strategy for successfully foiling two suicide attacks within eight months with other forces such as the Army, Bhatnagar evaded a direct reply saying “all security forces are working with alertness and success. They will continue to do so”.

Replying to a question, the DG said that the CRPF will provide the compensation due to Khan’s family within the next few days.

“We take care of the families of our martyrs. They (Khan’s family) will get compensation within two to three days. We have taken an initiative ‘Bharat Kay Veer’ in which Rs 25 crore has been collected for the jawans,” he said.

“As far as (Khan’s family) returning the compensation that was from the Bihar government. We are in touch with the Bihar government on that (issue),” he said.

The family members of Khan had yesterday refused a cheque of Rs 5 lakh from the Bihar government, saying it was “demeaning” as Army personnel killed in such incidents get Rs 11 lakh.

Asked if there was possibility of more suicide attacks in Kashmir, Bhatnagar said security agencies were acting on all intelligence inputs. “What all intelligence inputs we have, I can share it,” he said.

