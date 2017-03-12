Poonch ceasefire violation: Pakistan troops fire mortars along LoC

Shells hit Cross LoC Trade Centre in ChakanDaBagh; locals say residential areas affected. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) Shells hit Cross LoC Trade Centre in ChakanDaBagh; locals say residential areas affected. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

Pakistani troops fired mortars along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, prompting the army to retaliate. There was no casualty on the Indian side.

“There was unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district from 1200 hours, using 82 mm mortars and automatic weapons,” a defence spokesman said.

J&K: Ceasefire violation & shelling by Pak in Poonch;shells hit Cross LoC Trade Centre in ChakanDaBagh;locals say residential areas affected pic.twitter.com/XhJIA6GNCE — ANI (@ANI_news) March 12, 2017

“Army took positions and gave a befitting response. Intermittent firing is going on,” he said.