Poonch: Pakistan violates ceasefire again, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore says they disturb peace on every festival

(Source: ANI_photo/Twitter) (Source: ANI_photo/Twitter)

In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling in the Malti sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. There have been no reports of casualties yet. Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore slammed Pakistan for resorting to such violation on Holi. “Yeh purani aadat hai, Pakistan sarhad pe jo bhi hamare tyohaar hote hain us din wo zaroor golabaari karte hain wahan par (This is their old habit. During all our festive occasions, Pakistan resorts to such firing near the border).”

Ever since the Uri terror attack, ceasefire violations across the border have significantly increased. On Sunday, there were ceasefire violations in the Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district. “There was unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district from 1200 hours, using 82 mm mortars and automatic weapons,” a defence spokesman was quoted as saying by PTI. Locals said residential areas had been affected by Sunday’s firing.

The ceasefire comes days ahead of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) talks to be held in Lahore later this month wherein India had reportedly agreed to hold discussions on the Indus Water Treaty issue.