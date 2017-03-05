Jammu and Kashmir: Policeman killed in encounter with militants in Tral

Tral in Jammu and Kashmir. Google Maps Tral in Jammu and Kashmir. Google Maps

A policeman on Sunday morning lost his life in an encounter with suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Jammu-Kashmir’s Tral village. The encounter began on Saturday night after security forces cordoned off the area and launched search operations in the evening based on specific inputs regarding the presence of around two or three Hizbul Mujahideen militants, who were reportedly close associates of slain militant Burhan Wani, in the village.

News agency PTI reported that a militant was neutralized in the ensuing gunfight. Meanwhile, locals protested against army presence in the area and pelted stones at the CRPF jawans who had launched a door to door search operation to flush out the militants. They also attacked a jawan and snatched his rifle.

While the search operation was underway, militants fired at the security officials after which more troops were called in. The search operation was being jointly carried out by 42 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group of J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force personnel.

