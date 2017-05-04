Seven held for smuggling bovine animals in J&K

The police said that nearly two dozen trucks loaded with bovine animals were en route to the Valley. Image for representational purposes. The police said that nearly two dozen trucks loaded with bovine animals were en route to the Valley. Image for representational purposes.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested seven people for allegedly smuggling bovine animals from Jammu to the Kashmir Valley. Mohammad Ashraf, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Yaqoob, Adil Hussain, Mohammad Latief, Mohammad Mansoof and Raju were held on Tuesday after the police seized seven trucks and recovered 103 bovines and buffaloes.

The police said that nearly two dozen trucks loaded with bovine animals were en route to the Valley. They alleged that nearly 30-40 men including one Jamait Ali stoned toll plaza staff near Nagrota. The staff retaliated as the trucks drove away without paying toll. Five toll plaza employee were injured during the clash.

Station house officer (Nagrota) Daljit Singh said that two trucks were intercepted at Sidhra and that the seven did not have permission to transport bovine animals. The police have booked Ali for attacking the staff at Ban Toll Plaza. Ali was discharged from a hospital on Tuesday but was kept under observation following protests.

Gujjar leader Nazakat Khatana insisted that the trouble erupted as a traffic police official at Sidhra demanded money from the Gujjars transporting the bovine animals. The Gujjars allegedly declined to pay the bribe and drove their vehicles towards the plaza. “The traffic police official followed them and instructed the toll plaza staff not to allow them pass through there,” Khatana said. He alleged that two men, Mohammad Rafiq and Rahil Khan, were missing and that police were not registering an FIR.