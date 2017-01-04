Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehends LeT terrorist

The arrested militant said that in near future he was planning to attack the convoy of security forces in Handwara. The arrested militant said that in near future he was planning to attack the convoy of security forces in Handwara.

On specific inputs, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 21 Rashtriya Rifles on Wednesday apprehended a LeT terrorist, Ashiq Ahmed, near Fruit Mandi crossing in Handwara. Huge Cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered from him which includes, one AK 47 rifle, three Magzines with live cartridges, one Chinese Pistol with one Magzine, three hand grenades, one Magzine pouch, one Map and one haversack.

Watch What Else is Making News



On interrogation, Ahmed disclosed that he was a close associate of Abu Bakar, an LeT Commander, who was killed in Sopore few days back. On further discloser, the arrested militant said that in near future he was planning to attack the convoy of security forces in Handwara.