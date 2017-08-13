Latest News

Pakistan violates ceasefire again

"There was a brief ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district early this morning", a police officer said today. There was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the firing.

By: PTI | Jammu | Published:August 13, 2017 1:06 pm
Poonch ceasefire, Pakistan violates ceasefire, LoC , LoC Poonch district, Poonch, Line of Control, Jammu and Kashmir ceasefire, Violation of ceasefire, Jammu and Kashmir News, India News, Indian Express news This is third ceasefire violations along the LoC in Poonch district in the past over 24 hours. (File)
Violating the ceasefire again, Pakistani troops today fired from small arms along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. This is third ceasefire violations along the LoC in Poonch district in the past over 24 hours.

Yesterday, Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Naib Sudebar Jagram Singh Tomar and a woman identified as Raqia Bi were killed as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire twice along the Line of Control (LoC) and shelled forward posts and villages in Poonch sector.

On August 8, Sepoy Pawan Singh Sugra (21) lost his life in unprovoked Pakistani firing. Till August 1 this year, there have been 285 instances of ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces. In 2016, the number was significantly less at 228.

