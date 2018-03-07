Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan troops shell areas along LoC in Rajouri district

Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked firing of small arms in Sunderbani sector along LoC. (Representational photo) Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked firing of small arms in Sunderbani sector along LoC. (Representational photo)

Pakistani troops on Wednesday shelled mortars in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Jammu districts, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army. “Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 1030 hours in Sunderbani sector along LoC in Rajouri district,” a defence spokesperson said.

He said the Indian Army effectively retaliated. Pakistani troops also violated the ceasefire in Keri and Khour areas of Akhnoor sector of Jammu district. There was a brief lull in firing and shelling by Pakistan troops along the LoC in the past two days.

Ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir have left 21 people, including 12 security personnel, dead and more than 80 others, mostly civilians, injured this year.

