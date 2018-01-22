Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan shelling continues, border villages on edge

A house damaged in Pakistan shelling at Manihari village in Kathua district. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) A house damaged in Pakistan shelling at Manihari village in Kathua district. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

One person died after Pakistani troops resumed mortar shelling and small-arms fire after a 24-hour lull along the international border in the Kanachak and Pargwal sectors in Jammu, besides the Line of Control in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district on Sunday evening.

Two brothers, Ram Dass and Gopal Dass, suffered splinter injuries during the mortar shelling in Kanachak around 9.30 pm. Both were rushed to the hospital where Gopal died.

BSF sources confirmed shelling in Ganjansoo, Golepattan, New Kanachak, Old Kanachak and Pargwal sectors, saying a few mortar shells were fired from across the border. In the morning, a few shells were also fired by Pakistani Rangers in the Arnia area.

Pakistani troops also restarted mortar shelling in Nowshera around 5 pm and in two hours, its intensity increased in Jhangar, Laam, Kalsiyan and Kalal areas. The Indian troops were retaliating and the exchange of fire between the two sides were on till reports last came in.

The death toll in Saturday’s exchange of fire along the border has risen to five as one more soldier succumbed to injuries in hospital. He has been identified as Signalman Chandan Kumar Rai, 25, of Nadesar village in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district. He is survived by his father Satya Prakash Rai.

The number of people killed on the Indian side this month has risen to 13 including three armymen, three BSF personnel and seven civilians. The toll is almost as high as number of causalities on the Indian side in the entire of 2017, when nearly a dozen people including security personnel were killed on the entire border from Kathua to Poonch district.

In most of the villages, almost entire populations have shifted to safer places fearing an escalation of firing along the border. Sources said that most of the people had shifted to their relatives’ homes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App