Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan resorts to unprovoked shelling in Poonch

Sources said that the shelling from across the border started around 5 pm. Sources said that the shelling from across the border started around 5 pm.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) at Mankote area of Poonch district’s KG Sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Sources said that the shelling from across the border started around 5 pm. They were using 82 mm mortars targeting forward Indian positions and even civilian population, sources said, adding that the Indian troops also started retaliating.

The latest shelling along the LoC in Poonch came after a brief lull of nearly 12 hours as Pakistani troops had resorted to heavy shelling on many civilian areas in Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector and Poonch’s Balakote area on Tuesday night.

The night-long firing from across the border had stopped around 4 am on Wednesday, sources said, adding that there were no casualties on the Indian side.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App