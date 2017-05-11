J&K: One civilian killed in unprovoked Pakistan shelling along LoC in Rajouri sector

In the wake of unprovoked mortar shelling, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has ordered closure of all schools in villages adjoining the LoC in Nowshera sub division. In the wake of unprovoked mortar shelling, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has ordered closure of all schools in villages adjoining the LoC in Nowshera sub division.

A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured at Lam in Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling at forward Indian positions along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Wednesday night. Identifying the deceased as Akhtar Begum and the injured as Mohammad Hanief, police said the couple was inside their home when they were hit by a mortar shell. The duo was taken to the hospital, but the woman succumbed to her injuries.

Giving details, a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said, “Pakistani troops initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector around 10.40 pm on Wednesday night. The firing from across the border which continued till Thursday morning was effectively retaliated by the Indian troops, he added. Meanwhile, sources said the two shells also fell in the premises of state government-run middle school at Jhanghar, damaging a newly-constructed toilet, besides doors and windows of some classrooms. Some shells also fell near residential areas, but there had been no reports of any other loss.

In the wake of unprovoked mortar shelling, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has ordered closure of all schools in villages adjoining the LoC in Nowshera sub division. The government higher secondary schools for boys and girls have been earmarked as camps for stay by migrants, with Choudhary directing the local administration to remain on standby to meet any exigency.

Meanwhile, apprehending a spurt in mortar shelling from Pakistan during Thursday night, some families from Lam have left their houses and arrived at the government higher secondary school for boys at Nowshera.

The latest mortar shelling from Pakistan has come 12 days after the killing of an Army JCO and a BSF jawan in unprovoked mortar shelling and rockets firing from across the LoC in Poonch district. Later, a border action team (BAT) comprising of Pakistan Army regulars and trained militants, taking advantage of mortar shelling, sneaked into the Indian territory and mutilated the bodies of deceased soldiers.

During the last two months there has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan. These incidents are seen by many as desperate attempts by the Pakistan Army to push in militants camping at launching pads on their side into the state this summer.

Last year, there had been 449 incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir and at least 405 in 2015 with nearly two dozen security force personnel killed during those two years.

