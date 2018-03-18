J&K: Five members of family killed, two hurt in Pakistani shelling in Poonch’s Balakote sector

Five members of a family were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Balakote sector on Saturday. (Representational) Five members of a family were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Balakote sector on Saturday. (Representational)

Five members of a family were killed and two others were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector, Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Army Public Relations Officer Lt Col Devender Anand said the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Bimber Gali started around 07:45 am. “Pakistan targeting civilian areas, almost three-four kilometres away from the LoC, is a serious concern. In these areas, there is no army deployment or any installation of equipment. Our forces are retaliating effectively,” he said.

A police official said five people were killed after a shell hit the house of Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan. “Due to shelling from across in Balakote sector of Poonch, five civilians lost their lives. Two others, who were injured, have been shifted to the hospital,” Jammu and Kashmir Directorate General of Police SP Vaid posted on Twitter.

Inspector General of Police SD Singh Jamwal told news agency ANI, “We are assessing our situation and have sent our team to the spot. We have sent helicopters to shift the injured to a hospital in Rajouri. Firing is underway.”

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ramzan, Malka Bi, Faizan, Rizwan and Mehreen. The Indian troops were retaliating appropriately and effectively in the ongoing gunfire, the official said.

