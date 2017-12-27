J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire again, fires mortar shells on forward posts in Nowshera

Pakistan troops resorted to mortar shelling on forward Indian positions in Nowshera’s Khori Baba area on Wednesday. Pakistan troops resorted to mortar shelling on forward Indian positions in Nowshera’s Khori Baba area on Wednesday.

Pakistan troops on Wednesday morning resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire on forward Indian positions in Nowshera’s Khori Baba area in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Troops have retaliated effectively. Sources said the firing from Pakistan side started around 8.55 am and lasted till 9.10 am. There has been no casualty or damage to property on the Indian side.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes nearly 36 hours after the Indian Army killed three Pakistani soldiers in a cross-LOC strike on Monday evening. Pakistan acknowledged the death of its three soldiers in the Indian action in a weekly telephone call between the two Military Operations Directorate on Tuesday.

The Indian army had also killed a Pakistani sniper along the LoC in Nowshera area on Sunday when he was taking position to fire on the Indian side.

Army sources told The Indian Express that it was a retaliatory action meant to avenge the loss of four soldiers on Saturday, adding that “It was a tit-for-tat operation.” The cross-LoC strike, sources said, was undertaken by a team of Ghatak (commando) platoon of an infantry battalion. The target was a Pakistani listening post of Baloch Regiment in the Rakh Chikri sub-sector of Rawalakot, around 250 metres on the Pakistani side of the LoC. The Ghatak team used explosives and mines, following which heavy exchange of fire took place between the two sides around 6 pm Monday. Also Read: Indian Army hits back, kills three Pakistani soldiers in cross-LoC raid

On Monday night, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had posted an update on Twitter about the death of three soldiers which was later deleted.

The LoC has been highly active this year, with 820 ceasefire violations so far, compared to 228 in 2016 and 152 in 2015. The Army has lost 14 soldiers in ceasefire violations on the LoC this year, while 17 soldiers have died countering infiltration bids from the Pakistani side. A total of 59 militants have been killed while attempting infiltration this year, in comparison to 37 and 30 militants killed in 2016 and 2015 respectively.

