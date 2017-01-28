Jammu and Kashmir: Over 1 lakh unemployed youth registered with Employment Department, says govt

Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Law and Justice Abdul Haq Khan on Saturday said over I lakh unemployed youth have registered themselves with the Employment Department. Replying to a question of Sat Paul Sharma, he said 58,796 unemployed youth are registered in Kashmir while as 45,781 in the Jammu division.

The unemployed youth include MBBS and engineering pass-outs, diploma holders, post graduates, graduates and others, Khan said. However, Paul raised the issue that “there was more registration of educated youth in employment exchanges in Kashmir than in Jammu” and termed it as a discrimination.

He was countered by CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami, who said members should not rake up issues on the basis of regions. We want youth of the state, whether from Jammu or Kashmir, to get the benefits, he said.

Khan said the fast track recruitment policy has been adopted to fill vacant posts and both gazetted and non-gazetted posts have been referred to the recruiting agencies.

Referring to the recent Budget announcement, the Minister said state-sponsored self-employment schemes will be subsumed into a better incentivised single sector-agnostic credit linked scheme to address the unemployment problem.

“All the beneficiaries of the said scheme shall have to mandatory undergo a comprehensive entrepreneurship development program through RSETIS and J&KEDI,” he said.