Jammu and Kashmir: Non-gazetted electricity employees threaten strike from September 12

Non-gazetted employees of the Jammu and Kashmir electricity department on Wednesday threatened to go on a three-day strike from September 12 in support of their demands, including regularisation of services of daily workers. Employees have worked hard for the department’s welfare and have left no stone unturned to take it to new heights. But officers and the state government have neglected us, J-K Electrical Employees Union chief Abdul Salam Rajpuri alleged in Srinagar.

“Though we have initiated many dialogue processes with the government on the issues, we have only been given assurances. Nothing concrete has been done so far. So, we have decided to go on a 72-hour strike from September 12,” he told told reporters in Srinagar. He said their demands are “genuine” and if the government fails to meet them by September 14, they would plan a stronger agitation.

The union chief said their demands include sanctioning of risk or hardship allowance, implementation of health insurance for employees, including daily wagers, ex gratia relief and regularisation of casual employees and daily wagers. Other demands include removal of pay anomaly, amendments in welfare fund schemes, imparting proper training and implementation of safety measures at all levels for field staff, he said.

