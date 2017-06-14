J&K: Pak resorts to indiscriminate mortar firing along LoC in Bhimber Gali sector

Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhimber Gali. (Source: Google Maps) Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhimber Gali. (Source: Google Maps)

Pakistan Army resorted to indiscriminate firing of small arms, and 82 mm mortars early Wednesday morning along the Line of Control in Bhimber Gali sector in Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by news agency ANI. The Indian Army posts have responded strongly and effectively, as per reports.

The firing comes just two days after an alert Indian army foiled an infiltration bid by a group of heavily armed terrorists from across the Line of Control in Poonch sector, even as Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling, apart from automatics and small arms fire at various places in Krishna Ghati and Nowshera sectors on Monday. Also Read: Indiscriminate firing by Pakistan Army at LoC, India retaliates strongly

Speaking on the details, a defense ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said that “alert soldiers deployed along the LoC in Poonch noticed some suspicious movement of a group around 3.30 am. On being fired by own troops, the group returned the fire and ran back across the LoC”.

The latest instances of ceasefire violations, which came close on the heels of the killing of 13 terrorists along the LoC in Kashmir during the past few days, began just a few hours after Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Line of Control in Muzaffarabad and interacted with the troops last Saturday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd