Jammu and Kashmir: Militants slit throat of BJP youth leader in Shopian

Gowhar Ahmad Bhat was a resident of Bongam area in Shopian. (ANI Photo) Gowhar Ahmad Bhat was a resident of Bongam area in Shopian. (ANI Photo)

A BJP youth leader, Gowhar Ahmad Bhat, 25, was abducted and killed by militants in Shopian district of South Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

A police officer said Bhat was abducted from his home in Shopian town around 6 pm. His body, with the throat slit, was later recovered from a nearby village.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Kashmir, S P Pani said an investigation was being carried out. “Body found with throat slit. Price we pay in our fight against terrorism. Deep condolences. These sacrifices make our determination stronger,’’ tweeted BJP general secretary Ram Madhav.

Condemning the killing, senior BJP leader and legislator Surinder Ambardar said: ‘’This killing is unfortunate. We condemn this cowardly act. The innocent, young political worker represented the youth’s aspirations… it will not be tolerated.’’

BJP leader and media coordinator Altaf Thakur said Bhat had joined the party three years ago, and was a dedicated youth leader. “Recently, he played a pivotal role in organising the BJP’s successful youth convention in Srinagar… This could be a reason why he was killed.’’

Former Chief Minister and NC working president Omar Abdullah tweeted: “How tragic. A young life snuffed out in such a heartless way just adds to the sense of shock. Allah jannat naseeb karey.’’

