Saturday, May 26, 2018
Jammu and Kashmir: At least four militants killed as army foils infiltration bid in Tangdhar

Jammu and Kashmir: The encounter, which broke out today morning, is underway at Tangdhar sector where four militants have been killed.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2018 9:10:21 am
At least four militants were killed on Saturday as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday morning. The encounter is underway.

Earlier on May 14, an infiltration bid by some militants from across the international border in Kathua district was detected. At least five militants were believed to be part of the infiltration group and a high alert had been sounded along the Jammu region. The group had  sneaked into Kathua district through Londi nullah passing through Bobbiyan area, according to sources.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, four civilians were killed and nearly 30 others injured in night-long shelling from across the international border in Jammu and Kashmir. Three of the injured were personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and over three dozen BSF posts from Akhnoor to Samba were hit by Pakistani shelling and small arms fire. Read More

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

