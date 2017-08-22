Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in Handwara encounter

The official said one militant has been killed so far and the operation was still in progress. The official said one militant has been killed so far and the operation was still in progress.

A militant was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, an Army official said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hongnikote in Haphruda forest area of Handwara, 85 kms from in Srinagar, following information about presence of militants there, the official said.

He said during searches, the militants opened fire on security forces who retaliated, triggering a gunbattle. The official said one militant has been killed so far and the operation was still in progress.

