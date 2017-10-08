Jammu and Kashmir: Militant involved in Banihal attack arrested, say Police

“Some more arrests are expected in the coming days as their interrogation is still going on,” said Senior Superintendent of Police. “Some more arrests are expected in the coming days as their interrogation is still going on,” said Senior Superintendent of Police.

Police have arrested another militant involved in the deadly terror attack on the SSB party in Banihal belt of Jammu and Kashmir last month, taking the total number of arrests to four, a senior police officer said on Sunday. “Nazir Ahmad, a resident of Verinag in south Kashmir, was arrested in connection with the September 20 attack on the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel which left a head constable dead and another injured,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohan Lal.

Gazanfar Iqbal Khan and Mohammad Arif Wani, both residents of Banihal, were arrested on September 22 in connection with the attack and two service rifles, including an AK assault rifle and an INSAS rifle, snatched during the attack, were recovered from them.

A third terrorist involved in the attack, Aquib Wahid of Banihal, was arrested on September 25 and a pistol along with some ammunition was seized from him. “The questioning of the trio led to the arrest of Ahmad who provided the weapon to them,” Lal said.

“Some more arrests are expected in the coming days as their interrogation is still going on,” he said. He said Hizbul Mujahideen had recruited the Banihal youth to set up a base in the otherwise peaceful Chenab Valley.

