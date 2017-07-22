US, China should handle their own affairs: Mehbooba Mufti on Kashmir issue

J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti counters former CM’s statement on Kashmir. (Source: ANI) J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti counters former CM’s statement on Kashmir. (Source: ANI)

Responding to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s statement on Kashmir mediation, state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said there should be no third party mediation to resolve Kashmir issue. “What is the situation in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq today? Does Farooq sahab wants same thing to happen to us?” ANI quoted Mehbooba Mufti as saying. “American and China should handle their own affairs, we should together find a solution here,” she added.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Friday that India should turn to third parties, such as the United States and China, to mediate in the Kashmir issue. “For how long are you going to wait? Sometimes, you have to catch the bull by its horns. The way is to have a dialogue,” he said as he ruled out a war between the two countries.

“India has so many friends all across the world. They can ask them to act as a mediator. US President Trump himself said that he wants to settle Kashmir problem. China also said that it wants to mediate in Kashmir. Somebody has to be approached,” Abdullah said while ruling out war.

Quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s statement – Friends can be changed, but not neighbours, the National Conference (NC) leader said that arrogance and stubbornness would not let any of the nations progress and develop.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh also criticised former CM Farooq Abdullah for seeking a third- party intervention and called it a two-faced approach.

The Kashmir issue has emerged as major challenge for both the Centre and the state government as cases of stone pelting, cross-border terrorism, infiltration bids have increased in the region in the past few months. The state witnessed one of its biggest internal crisis with continuous protests from people, students and activists in the state ever since the encounter of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani last year.

