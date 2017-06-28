J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Bhimber Gali sector along LoC, Indian Army retaliates

J&K: Bhimber Gali sector. (Source: Google Maps) J&K: Bhimber Gali sector. (Source: Google Maps)

Pakistan has violated ceasefire yet again along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhimber Gali sector on Wednesday, as reported by ANI. The Indian Army responded effectively to the unprovoked ceasefire violation which took place at around 2:45 p.m, as per reports. This is the third ceasefire violation in Bhimber Gali sector this month.

Meanwhile, Poonch and Rajouri districts have seen numerous ceasefire violations on the Indian side of LoC by Pakistani troops since May 1 this year in which at least seven people including four soldiers have been killed and 12 others injured in unprovoked and indiscriminate mortar shelling and small arms fire. Only a few weeks back, two army personnel were killed by a Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) who sneaked at least 300 meters inside the Indian side after crossing the LoC in Poonch, while an Army JCO and a BSF head constable were killed and their bodies mutilated by Pakistani intruders in another BAT action on May 1.

The latest skirmishes along the LoC, which are being attributed to increase desperation on Pakistan side to push in a maximum number of terrorists in the state this summer, have already made an over 3,000 people including women and children migrate from their houses near the border to safer places. Of them, at least 1,000 are staying at camps set up by the district administration, while others have gone to the houses of their relatives.

