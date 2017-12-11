J-K encounter: Two terrorists gunned down, one captured in Baramulla

One militant was captured in an injured state. (Representational Image) One militant was captured in an injured state. (Representational Image)

Two militants were killed and one was captured alive in an encounter with security forces in Bomai area of Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

The encounter broke out between the militants and security forces late Sunday night. While two of them were neutralised, one was captured in an injured state, ANI reported. Firing has stopped but search operations are still underway, the agency added.

More details awaited.

