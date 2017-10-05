Only in Express
  • Army prevents major terrorist strike in Jammu-Kashmir’s Akhnoor; recovers IED, mines

Published:October 5, 2017
indian army, akhnoor, akhnoor terrorist attack, terrorist attack, jammu and kashmir, jammu and kashmir terrorist attack, india news Items recovered by security forces in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: ANI photo)
A major terrorist strike on sensitive defence targets was averted in Jammu-Kashmir’s Akhnoor, the Army said on Thursday.

News agency ANI, citing the Army, reported that security forces on Wednesday night noticed suspicious movement close to an army unit near the Akhnoor market, following which the “response mechanism” was activated.

During the combing process, the Army recovered an IED, two mines, a USSR-era map of J&K, a few fake security badges, among other things. The army, along with the Jammu and Kashmir police, are still conducting search operations in the area.

