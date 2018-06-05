Jammu and Kashmir: India, Pakistan hold flag meet at border outpost

Significantly, the sector commander-level meeting between the two sides came a day after BSF and Pakistani Rangers exchanged fire in Pargwal and Kanachak sectors. Significantly, the sector commander-level meeting between the two sides came a day after BSF and Pakistani Rangers exchanged fire in Pargwal and Kanachak sectors.

With a focus on maintaining peace along the international border, India and Pakistan on Monday held a flag meeting at Octroi border outpost in Jammu and Kashmir’s R S Pura sector.

Significantly, the sector commander-level meeting between the two sides came a day after BSF and Pakistani Rangers exchanged fire in Pargwal and Kanachak sectors. Two BSF personnel were killed and 11 civilians injured on the Indian side, sources said, adding that heavy damage, including loss of life, had taken place on the Pakistan side too.

A BSF statement said the meeting was conducted in a “conducive atmosphere with prime focus to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border”. Both sides decided to hold the next sector commander-level meeting on June 21, the statement said.

“Today’s meeting is likely to bring firing-free environment, particularly for border area villagers on both sides,” the statement said, adding that “commanders on both sides agreed to continue talks at every level to develop confidence between two border guarding forces”.

Last week, Director Generals, Military Operations, of India and Pakistan spoke to each other over hotline and agreed to maintain the 2003 ceasefire agreement in letter and spirit. They agreed to take steps to improve existing situation along the borders, besides exercising restraint and resolving matters through hotline contact and flag meetings.

