J&K: Three militants killed, one security personnel injured in Handwara encounter

According to reports, gunshots were heard in Khan mohalla area in Handwara. Security forces have sealed the area. (Source: Google Maps) According to reports, gunshots were heard in Khan mohalla area in Handwara. Security forces have sealed the area. (Source: Google Maps)

Three militants were killed and a security personnel was injured in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara district on Tuesday as reported by news agency ANI. This comes shortly after one terrorist and three army personnel were killed in another encounter in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district earlier today. According to reports, gunshots were heard in Khan mohalla area in Handwara. Security forces have sealed the area.

Meanwhile, a cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from Bandipora’s Hajin area. Six other security personnel and a civilian also suffered injuries in the gunbattle that began in the wee hours today, a police official said.

Since Sunday, almost eight militants and two civilians have been killed in the Valley. Five Army men also lost their lives in three different encounters.

More details awaited.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd