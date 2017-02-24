J-K: Grenade attack on police post in Pulwama district; no casualties reported

Latest News
No casualties or injuries have been reported till yet.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 24, 2017 8:49 pm
Suspected militants hurled grenades on Friday on a police post at Kakapora area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, news agency ANI reported. No casualties or injuries have been reported till yet.

Earlier on Thursday, an attack by Hizbul Mujahideen militants on an army convoy left three personnel dead and wounded five others, including two officers, in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. A civilian caught in crossfire was also killed.

