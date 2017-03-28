Jammu and Kashmir govt committee approves smart city proposals for Srinagar, Jammu

The smart city proposal for Jammu and Srinagar will also focus laying plans to counter threats like floods and earthquakes. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) The smart city proposal for Jammu and Srinagar will also focus laying plans to counter threats like floods and earthquakes. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

A committee of the Jammu and Kashmir government has approved the Smart City Proposals (SCPs) for the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar for submission to the Centre.

The ‘State-Level High Power Steering Committee’ (SLHPSC), headed by Chief Secretary B R Sharma, approved the Smart City Proposals (SCPs) for Srinagar and Jammu cities for submission to the Union Ministry of Urban Development for participation in stage-II (round three) of the Smart City Competition, an official spokesman said in Jammu on Tuesday.

Following the initial approval of SCPs for the twin cities in December last year by the SLHPSC, the Union Ministry of Urban Development communicated a revised timeline for submission of the approved SCPs, and accordingly extending it to March this year.

“The extended period was utilised to further refine and improve the proposals based on citizen aspirations, expert opinion and recommendations, workshops, national seminars conducted by the Union and the state governments between January 2017 and March 2017, respectively,” he said.

Considering the vulnerability of the cities to multiple hazards, the calamities like floods and earthquakes, risk preparedness and risk response have received special focus in the SCPs’ proposal, besides urban mobility for traffic and pedestrians, solid and liquid waste disposal, scientific management of water bodies and core area development, the spokesman added.

