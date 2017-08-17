Jammu and Kashmir govt begins building 100 bunkers along LoC in Rajouri

The Jammu and Kashmir government has begun the construction of 100 bunkers in border villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district where there have been repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces. “The district administration has started the construction of 100 bunkers in villages along the LoC in Nowshera sector,” Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said today.

These bunkers will accommodate around 1200-1500 people in case of ceasefire violations, especially shelling from across the border, he said. Choudhary today visited the forward areas along the LoC in Nowshera and inspected the construction of these bunkers.

An inter-departmental team headed by Deputy Commissioner is supervising the construction of these bunkers. Choudhary visited the under construction bunkers and also met with locals at village Gania which was badly affected in recent shelling.

The villagers were informed that apart from 100 bunkers started by the district administration as a pilot project a requirement of 6121 individual bunkers has also been projected to the state government. A similar exercise is also being carried out for the vulnerable areas of Manjakote, DC said.

Earlier, in a meeting of officers, the DC reviewed the status of essential services, supplies and facilities at 6 relief camps where 3800 migrants have been accommodated, an official spokesman said.

Provision of ration, power supply, potable drinking water, firewood, first-aid, status of education and ‘anganwadi’ centres and other facilities were also reviewed, he said. The camps established on 10-12 May, 2017 have been provided all basic facilities by district administration including gensets, fans and other basic requisites, officials said.

