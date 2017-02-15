J&K: Governor talks to Army Commander on Kashmir situation

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra in a meeting with state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra in a meeting with state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra on Wednesday spoke to Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Devraj Anbu and discussed with him the issue of internal security management, a day after four army men, including a Major, were killed in two separate encounters in the Valley. The Governor discussed with Gen Anbu certain important issues relating to internal security management, Raj Bhawan spokesman said.

Vohra spoke to the heads of other security forces who are involved in counter-terrorist operations in the Kashmir Division, the spokesman said. The Governor conveyed his condolences to the next of kin of the officers and men who made the supreme sacrifice in the operations conducted in the past several days against different terrorist groups who are active in the Valley.

A Major and three other soldiers died fighting militants in twin gunbattles in Kashmir on Tuesday. The security forces also gunned down 4 militants, including two LeT commanders.