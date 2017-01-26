Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra grieves death of army men, civilians in avalanches

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra conveyed his sympathy to the family members of those killed and prayed for peace to the departed souls. (File/Express Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra conveyed his sympathy to the family members of those killed and prayed for peace to the departed souls. (File/Express Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra expressed grief over the death of Major Amit Sagar and 10 soldiers after two avalanches hit Army posts and patrols in Gurez sector in north Kashmir.The Governor spoke to Lt Gen J S Sandhu, GOC XV Corps, to convey his sympathy to the families of the officer and soldiers and wished early recovery of those injured in the avalanches.

Watch What Else is Making News



Vohra had spoken with Lt Gen Sandhu on Wednesday, about the Dawar Brigade providing the maximum possible help to the villagers in the Gurez Valley who were facing severe difficulties because of very heavy snowfall in the area.

Expressing grief over the loss of civilian lives in another avalanche in the Tulail area, the Governor conveyed his sympathy to the family members of those killed and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

Raj Bhavan spokesperson said the Governor has reiterated his earlier concern about the crucial importance of the Divisional and District Administrations issuing timely warnings to the public and to all concerned echelons on the basis of forecasts and avalanche warnings which are received everyday from the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) and Indian Meteorological Department.

The Governor also expressed his concern about the need to have a functioning disaster management system in every district of the state to avoid loss of life and property.