J&K: FIR against DeM chairperson Andrabi for ‘unlawful acts’

The J&K Police Friday registered an FIR against Asiya Andrabi, chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), for alleged unlawful acts carried out by her outfit. In a statement, police said that “certain unlawful acts of DeM outfit” were noticed in videos posted on social media and “other reliable sources where they have indulged in acts inviting penal provisions” for offences under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Police said that members of the outfit also “raised anti-national slogans” and “gave hate/provocative speech thereby inviting charges under various sections of penal code.”

In a video, Andrabi is seen leading a group of women and allegedly singing the Pakistani national anthem. The banner behind her purportedly says, “Kashmir banega Pakistan” and two women are seen by her side, one of them bearing the Pakistani flag. In another video, Andrabi is seen addressing members of the DeM saying, “We know only two groups of people — Muslims and Kaafirs. We are Muslims and the country for Muslims is Pakistan…”

