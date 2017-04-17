Jammu and Kashmir: FIR against unnamed Army jawans after video of man tied to jeep and paraded surfaces

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

The Jammu and Kashmir police have registered an FIR unnamed army personnel after the video of a man being tied to the Army jeep and paraded in Srinagar surfaced on the internet, reports news agency PTI. The Army personnel used a civilian as a human-shield in Srinagar while passing from road surrounded by stone pelters during the polling in Beerwah area of the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on April 9.

According to the report, the FIR has been registered under sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 367 (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt) of the Ranbir Penal Code.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the students of Government Degree College at Pulwama clashed with security forces. Shots were fired during the clash in which three students suffered injuries. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took cognizance of the issue and sought a report from the Police.

The army personnel were visiting the college campus to organise a programme but weren’t allowed to enter as enraged students threw stones at them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd