Jammu and Kashmir: Families say two dead militants their own

The families went to Tangdhar, where the duo were buried, and identified them as their sons from pictures recorded by police. The families went to Tangdhar, where the duo were buried, and identified them as their sons from pictures recorded by police.

Two families from south Kashmir have claimed that their sons were among five militants killed by Army while foiling an infiltration bid on May 26. The militants were buried at a village near LoC as their identities were not ascertained.

The families went to Tangdhar, where the duo were buried, and identified them as their sons from pictures recorded by police. SHO, Tangdhar, Mohammad Ashraf said the families have approached Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, for exhumation and once permission is granted, they would exhume the bodies for DNA testing.

On Sunday, the family of Mudasir Ahmad Bhat from Parigam village of Kulgam claimed that one of the deceased was their son. According to them, Mudasir, a physical education teacher, went missing a year ago. Police sources said he went to Pakistan on passport and did not return. They said his name was on police records.

Another family from Lajoora in Pulwama said their son Sheeraz Ahmad was among those killed. A videographer, Sheeraz, was missing since September, they said. “He was a militant,” SSP, Pulwama, Mohammad Aslam Chowdhary said. “He went missing in October 2017. He was later enlisted as a Hizbul militant.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App