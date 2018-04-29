Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Nirmal Singh resigns, Kavinder Gupta to take over

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. (Source: File photo) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. (Source: File photo)

Jammu and Kashmir deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh was on Sunday stepped down from his position, ANI reported. His resignation comes a day before the state cabinet reshuffle, which will see induction of some new ministers.

Kavinder Gupta will replace Singh as the new Deputy Chief Minister.

The latest development comes within a fortnight of the ruling partner BJP asking all its ministers in the PDP-BJP coalition government to resign soon after two party ministers resigned over the Kathua rape and murder case.

J&K Governor N N Vohra will administer the oath of office and secrecy to those being inducted into the council of ministers at the convention centre at 12 noon on Monday, an invitation for the ceremony read.

The BJP had been under pressure ever since two of its ministers — Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga — took part in a rally in support of those accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. The two ministers subsequently resigned.

