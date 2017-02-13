Jammu and Kashmir Congress seeks probe into civilian killings in Kulgam

Four local militants and two Army men were killed in an encounter that lasted several hours in Kulgam. Four local militants and two Army men were killed in an encounter that lasted several hours in Kulgam.

The Congress has asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to conduct a probe into the killing of two civilians in Kulgam district and bring those responsible to book. “The incident is most unfortunate and unacceptable. The state government should conduct a probe into the killings and bring the persons responsible to book,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President G A Mir said on Monday.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Two civilians were killed on Sunday, one in an encounter between militants and security forces and another in the protests that followed in Frisal area of Kulgam. Four local militants and two army men were killed in the encounter that lasted several hours. Mir also appealed to the people “not to confront security forces” as it might create a law and order problem and disturb peace.

“The valley has already suffered immensely due to the summer unrest resulting in loss of precious lives and injuries to thousands. It should not happen again,” he said. Mir urged the people, especially youths, not to take the law in to their own hands and to restore peace.