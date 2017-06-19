Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti meets family of slain cop Feroz Ahmad Dar

Mufti directed the concerned officers to complete the procedures regarding a compassionate appointment in favour of the next of kin of the slain cop in the shortest possible time. Mufti directed the concerned officers to complete the procedures regarding a compassionate appointment in favour of the next of kin of the slain cop in the shortest possible time.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today visited the family of slain police officer Feroz Ahmad Dar at Sangam and conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved family. The chief minister spent time with the parents, wife and the two kids of the slain officer and shared their grief.

Mufti directed the concerned officers to complete the procedures regarding a compassionate appointment in favour of the next of kin of the slain cop in the shortest possible time.

The chief minister assured the family that she would look into the demand for restructuring a housing loan which the deceased had taken for construction of his house.

PDP Vice President, Mohammad Sartaj Madni, Vice Chairman Khadi and Village Industries Board, Peerzada Mansoor Hussain, senior officers of civil administration and police accompanied Mufti.

Dar and five other policemen were killed on June 16 in an ambush in Achabal in Anantnag district by suspected LeT militants who tried to disfigure their faces before walking away with their weapons.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App