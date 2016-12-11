Jammu and Kashmir CM flags off fortnightly train for children

Mehbooba wished children all the very best and hoped that they would excel in their fields and contribute positively to the society. (ANI Photo) Mehbooba wished children all the very best and hoped that they would excel in their fields and contribute positively to the society. (ANI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday flagged off a fortnightly special train for children which has been named as ‘Vaadi ki sair’ (Tour of the Valley). Mehbooba flagged-off the fortnightly train ride for children from Banihal to Baramulla this morning, an official spokesman said.

He said that school children boarded the special train at different stations and the Chief Minister welcomed them at each stop and interacted with them during the journey.

“The Chief Minister sat with students across all districts and asked them to devote equal time to studies and extra curricular activities,” he said. Mehbooba wished children all the very best and hoped that they would excel in their fields and contribute positively to the society.

Several Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs and educationists accompanied Mehbooba and the children during the maiden ‘Vaadi Ki Sair’ train, he added.

